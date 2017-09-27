Letter: Let's change the M.D. of Pincher Creek council

The way things are lining up, we have a great opportunity. It would be unwise to change out the entire Council as some continuity and experience is needed. Brian Hammond and Quentin Stevick are in by acclimation; we have an “old dog” and a fairly “new dog” on the new Council. The other 3 divisions are being contested by new candidates and the incumbent.
We will only change Council if none of the incumbents are re-elected. It is important that NONE be elected as 3 votes on a council of 5 can potentially drown out the newcomers and nothing will change.
It takes a lot of commitment to be an M.D. Councillor. We are fortunate to have new people willing to put in this time and effort. It’s up to the voters in Divisions 2, 3, and 5 to give them the opportunity.
Please vote and please give the new candidates a chance.
