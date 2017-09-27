Recent

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Letter: Let's change the M.D. of Pincher Creek council


Cornell Van Ryk - It’s time. Having attended many of the regular meetings, both as a presenter and as an observer, I feel we have been let down by the current Council and feel a strong need for change. This is a Council that knows best and is not about to listen to much input from others. Legitimate questions are treated as a challenge to their authority. They care little about the taxpayer dollar, especially if it comes from other layers of government in the form of grants. Communication and collaboration is almost non-existant. We also need people on Council that will take a fresh look at the performance of the M.D. Administration and take any required corrective action.

The way things are lining up, we have a great opportunity. It would be unwise to change out the entire Council as some continuity and experience is needed. Brian Hammond and Quentin Stevick are in by acclimation; we have an “old dog” and a fairly “new dog” on the new Council. The other 3 divisions are being contested by new candidates and the incumbent.

We will only change Council if none of the incumbents are re-elected. It is important that NONE be elected as 3 votes on a council of 5 can potentially drown out the newcomers and nothing will change. 


It takes a lot of commitment to be an M.D. Councillor. We are fortunate to have new people willing to put in this time and effort. It’s up to the voters in Divisions 2, 3, and 5 to give them the opportunity.

Please vote and please give the new candidates a chance.

