Mandatory evacuation for Blood Reserve Zone 1

The Blood Tribe has declared a mandatory evacuation order for Zone 1 of the Blood Reserve including the Fish Creek, St. Paul apartments north to Russell, Many Fingers homes due to the danger of the Waterton wildfire. Residence in Zone 3 (north of Russell, Many Fingers residences extending to Lavern and little Chicago area) should prepare to evacuate on short notice.
Evacuees are directed to go to the Standoff multipurpose building and register. Contact the Blood Tribe Police if you have transportation concerns. Avoid the area, follow the directions of authorities and listen to local media for further information.
