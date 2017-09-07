MD of Pincher Creek approves McLachlin Wind Farm rezoning

|AltaLink graphic illustrating location of McLaughlin Wind Farm and proposed/existing connections (Dec. 2015)
According to a report by Director of Development and Community Services Roland Milligan "This change of land use is necessary to allow for Category 3 Wind Energy Conversion System use."
According to documents included in an earlier similar bylaw, a Category 3 Wind Energy Conversion System (WECS) is defined as ether a single WECS with a total height of 35 metres or greater, or where the applicant proposes a wind farm with more than one WECS of any height per titled parcel.
Also from Milligan's report: "Due to information gathered from ongoing environmental studies and a desire to use new and better technology, the project has been reconfigured to use less turbines but will require additional project lands." Now that the rezoning has been approved a new development permit application will be required for the project.
AltaLink is an Alberta-based utility company providing electricity transmission services to most of the province. It is a fully owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which in turn is part of American multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
According to the 2015 needs identification document filed with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), Alberta's regulatory body, "AESO and AltaLink presented this need to stakeholders, including residents, occupants and landowners, from June 2015 to November 2015. The AESO has considered feedback gathered from stakeholders, and technical and cost considerations, and will apply to the AUC for approval of the need for this transmission development."
