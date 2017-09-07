MD of Pincher Creek to change mobile home park tax collection method

Felker's report to council included analyses of similar bylaws in Vauxhall, St. Paul, and Red Deer County.
"In the MGA it says the bylaw needs to be advertised once it's passed, which is fine, but it can't come into effect until the beginning of the year following twelve months, so I pushed the effective date of the bylaw back to 2019," said Felker. In her report she added "In addition, municipal affairs was contacted and they reiterated most of the information above and mentioned that they are getting more queries regarding this clause as municipalities across the province continue to struggle with collection of taxes from manufactured homes."
