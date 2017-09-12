MD of Pincher Creek Kenow Wildfire Sept. 12 update

Jared Pierson photo
Municipal District of Pincher Creek Kenow Wildfire Update September 12, 2017 4:20 am
A voluntary evacuation alert was issued at 2215 hrs on September 11, 2017 due to the close proximity of the Kenow Wildfire to the Southern boundary of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek. The evacuation area was South of Township Road 3-0.
Due to the high speed of the winds and the aggressiveness of the fire, a mandatory evacuation notice was issued immediately following, at 10:27 pm. The Emergency Operations Centre was opened at 10:30 am, and a State of Local Emergency was declared for Division 1 at 11:52 pm. The evacuation area was expanded to South of Spread Eagle Road with the second notice coming at 2336 hrs. Due to the wind speeds of 76 kilometers per hour, the fire spread quickly and the evacuation area was expanded to South of Highway 505. This notice was issued at 12:27 am on September 12, 2017.
Approximately 150 residences were evacuated. 115 residents have registered at the reception center, and 40 residents registered by phone. RCMP has closed Highway 6 south from Highway 505 and are currently securing the area. The fire is currently burning within Township 2, Range 29 and is heading NE along the MD boundary. Currently there are 11 personnel, 2 engines, 1 tender and a command unit actively fighting the fire.
Pincher Creek Emergency Services is continuing to assess the situation and has unified command with Alberta Agricultural and Forestry.
