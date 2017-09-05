MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 Notice of Nomination Day Sept. 18

Local Authorities Election Act
(Section 26)
Local Jurisdiction: Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, Province of Alberta.
Notice is hereby given that Nomination Day is Monday, September 18, 2017, and that nominations for the election of candidates for the following offices will be received at the location of the local jurisdiction office set out below between the hours of 10:00 am and 12:00 Noon on Nomination Day.
Nomination forms are available at the offices of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, at the address noted below.
Office(s) - Councillor Vacancies - 1 Division Number - 1
Office(s) - Councillor Vacancies - 1 Division Number - 2
Office(s) - Councillor Vacancies -1 Division Number - 3
Office(s) - Councillor Vacancies - 1 Division Number - 4
Office(s) - Councillor Vacancies - 1 Division Number - 5
Location of Local Jurisdiction Office:
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
1037 Herron Avenue
Pincher Creek, Alberta
DATED at the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 in the Province of Alberta, this 30th day of August, 2017.
WendyKay
Returning Officer