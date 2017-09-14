Message from MD of Pincher Creek Reeve Hammond
To all residents,
On behalf of the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, I want to welcome all of you back to our beloved community. We know this has been a difficult time for everyone and I want to thank each of you for your patience.
A number of structures have been lost due to the wildfires. While most of you will be able to return to your homes right away or with a small amount of cleanup or repair, for others, it will take longer.
The important thing to remember is that our municipality survived a significant event and that together we well rebuild and recover.
I want to assure all of you that your community, Council, and our provincial and federal partners will continue to support you and your families for as long as needed. As we move forward, we must remember that the spirit of our community is our greatest strength and it will help us overcome all obstacles.
Again, welcome back.
Sincerely,
Reeve Brian Hammond
Reeve Brian Hammond
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.