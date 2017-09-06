Mischief to Fort Macleod Court House

RCMP Alberta -
On September 5, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of vandalism to the Provincial Court House located at 244 23 Street in Fort Macleod. Sometime over the weekend, suspect(s) damaged two windows on the east side of the building. If you have information regarding this vandalism or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at (403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
