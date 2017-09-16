Recent

Northern Leopard Frog Workshop Sept. 26



The Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association invites you to join us for an afternoon of learning about northern leopard frogs and other amphibians.

 Featured Speakers:
Lea Randall, Calgary Zoo
Brad Downey, MULTISAR 
Waterton Lakes National Park
Sarah Downey, Alberta Parks

 Tuesday, September 26
1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Coalfields School, Beaver Mines
Please register!


To Register:
Contact Nora Manners at
403-627-1473 or
26th, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm
Where: Coalfield School, Beaver Mines, AB

What to Bring:
After the speakers, we will head outside to view amphibian habitat. Please dress for the weather; bring rubber boots if you have them.


Project Supporters:





