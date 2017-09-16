Northern Leopard Frog Workshop Sept. 26

The Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association invites you to join us for an afternoon of learning about northern leopard frogs and other amphibians.
Featured Speakers:
Featured Speakers:
Lea Randall, Calgary Zoo
Brad Downey, MULTISAR
Waterton Lakes National Park
Sarah Downey, Alberta Parks
Tuesday, September 26
Tuesday, September 26
1:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Coalfields School, Beaver Mines
Please register!
To Register:
Contact Nora Manners at
403-627-1473 or
26th, 1:00 pm-4:30 pm
Where: Coalfield School, Beaver Mines, AB
What to Bring:
After the speakers, we will head outside to view amphibian habitat. Please dress for the weather; bring rubber boots if you have them.
Project Supporters:
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.