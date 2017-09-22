Recent

Friday, September 22, 2017

Off-highway vehicle restriction lifted, Fire Restriction fro CNP


Alberta Fire Bans, effective September 21, 2017 - Within the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass a Fire Restriction has been issued for portions of the Calgary Forest Area section of the Forest Protection Area within fire control zones 1-3, south of Highway 532. The Off-Highway Vehicle Restriction in this area is no longer in effect.

Under the restriction fire permits will be issued on a case-by-case basis.

Prohibited
  • Wood campfires in backcountry or random camping areas
  • Charcoal briquettes, turkey fryers and tiki torches
  • Fireworks and exploding targets

Allowed
  • Safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds
  • Portable propane fire pits that are CSA approved or UL certified
  • Gas or propane stoves and barbecues
  • Catalytic or infrared-style heaters

Remember to check the hot spots on your Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) and remove debris before and after use. Never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished. If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.

The Fire Restriction will remain in effect until conditions improve.

