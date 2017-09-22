Off-highway vehicle restriction lifted, Fire Restriction fro CNP

Under the restriction fire permits will be issued on a case-by-case basis.
Prohibited
- Wood campfires in backcountry or random camping areas
- Charcoal briquettes, turkey fryers and tiki torches
- Fireworks and exploding targets
Allowed
- Safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds
- Portable propane fire pits that are CSA approved or UL certified
- Gas or propane stoves and barbecues
- Catalytic or infrared-style heaters
Remember to check the hot spots on your Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) and remove debris before and after use. Never leave a campfire unattended. Soak it, stir it and soak it again until cool to the touch to ensure it is extinguished. If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.
The Fire Restriction will remain in effect until conditions improve.
