Oyen RCMP respond to out of control grass fire

Just before midnight on September 11, 2017, Oyen RCMP received a call to assist the Fire Department with evacuating rural residences due to an out of control grass fire. The fire is along the north bank of the South Saskatchewan River approximately 120 kilometres south of Oyen, Alberta and at present is threatening approximately 15 homes. Evacuations are taking place and the fire is not threatening any densely populated areas. No injuries have been reported. The public is reminded to follow instructions of emergency personnel and visit www.albertaemergencyalert.ca
for continuing up to date information on wildfires in southern Alberta.
