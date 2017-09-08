Parks Canada update on the Kenow Fire

ALL OF WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK IS CLOSED.
Parks Canada and RCMP have safely evacuated all residents and non-essential personnel from the park. The Waterton townsite is secured. Admittance at the gate is limited to essential personnel.
Intense fire behavior and low visibility caused a risk to safety. To ensure safety, Parks Canada evacuated Waterton. We understand this is a stressful situation and thank everyone for their cooperation, making this a safe and efficient evacuation process. The fire did not cross Sage Pass or South Kootenay Pass into the park and helicopters were able to bucket water later in the afternoon. Fire crews enhanced Waterton’s infrastructure and facility protection. Yesterday afternoon we successfully burned out approximately 30 hectares of vegetation near South Kootenay Pass, removing this fuel in anticipation of increasing wind and fire behaviour today. Burning these fuels under calmer conditions increased our chances of holding the fire at this location. Weather conditions are expected to increase fire behaviour for the next two days.
WHAT’S NEW
- An evacuation order has been issued for all of Waterton Lakes National Park.
- Current or incoming resources include six fire crews, seven helicopters, a National Incident Management team, high volume pumps, hoses and sprinkler kits and a specialized structural fire protection team. Additional resources are on call if needed.
- So far crews have completed a perimeter line and sprinkler system for the Waterton townsite and are protecting two backcountry warden cabins, three day-use areas, Crandell Mountain Campground, Canyon Church Camp, the Operations compound, the Prince of Wales Hotel, and the Akamina ACC Cabin and ski shelter.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure and neighbouring lands is always Parks Canada’s number one priority.
- The fire is approximately 7,800 hectares in size.
- Get Alerts on your phone with the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app
- Visit the following page for full details on the Kenow Fire, including the Evacuation Order : www.pc.gc.ca/waterton-kenow-fire
- A special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada remains for the area today.
