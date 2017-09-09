PCES responds to two fires

Chris Davis - Pincher Creek Emergency Service (PCES) responded to two fires southeast of Pincher Creek near Highway 507 on Range Road 29-1 yesterday evening, September 8. The calls came within minutes of each other between 5:00 and 6:00 pm. The fires were approximately five miles apart. One small fire encroached on some buildings but the landowners contained and controlled the fire before PCES arrived and confirmed the fire was out. That fire appears to have been started by a mechanical spark in the course of regular agricultural activities. PCES then responded to the second fire, which consumed approximately 30-40 acres of farm land. "It had a pretty aggressive rate of spread, but we caught it," said PCES Chief Dave Cox. Peigan Fire and Lethbridge Fire crews assisted PCES with that fire, the cause of which has not been determined.
