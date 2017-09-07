Pet care in smoky conditions

ANIMAL EMERGENCY KIT
If you have to evacuate your home consider having a kit ready for your pet. Pack a travel bag with the following items: your vets phone number, any prescription medications your pet requires, food, treats, a special toy and a copy of their vaccine certificate in case they need to be taken to a boarding kennel. A pet carrier is advised.
TRANSPORT
In the case of having to move your animal for any reason during this time, even if they are used to riding in a vehicle they may be more excitable due to the scent of the smoke. He advises you move them in a pet carrier. If you have to stop the car be cautious as your animal may bolt. "Your dog may be nervous, keep them on a leash." keep windows closed so they cannot escape through them, Keep the car cooled by air conditioning if possible so they do not overheat. and make sure they have water available.
