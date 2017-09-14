Photos and videos: Wildfires, smoke, and hope

^ Bob Costa took the above plume photo from home at Highway 22 and Chapel Rock Road at approximately 6:40 PM September 11, looking due south.
^ Lewis Anderson took the above video at 6:49 pm September 12 of water bombers filling up at the Waterton Dam. He's "Thankful for all the firefighters and water bombers fighting the Kenow fire round the clock!"
Jared Pierson photo
^ Reblooming iris in Alert area - Ianthe Goodfellow took this picture on the morning of September 12near Christie Mines Ridge.
"The smoke had cleared somewhat and the white iris 'Immortality' greeted us with this beautiful bloom. We are prepared to leave but we really hope it does not come to that. Thank you to all who are helping and our thoughts and wishes are with those who are having really difficult times. - Ianthe and Max Goodfellow
Burmis Tree Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Burmis Tree Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Beauvais Lake, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Looking south from Hwy 3 at Burmis Tree location Sept. 7, 2017 (T. Lucas)
Jared Pierson video, Sept. 11
Forestry area closure west of Beaver Mines, Hwy 507, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Cyclist on Hwy 507, Sept. 7 (T. Lucas)
Highway to Beauvais Lake, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Looking west at Beauvais Lake Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Looking south from Highway 3, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Beaver Mines, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Cattle near Town of Pincher Creek, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
A backdrop of invisible windmills, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Pincher Creek Municipal Airport, Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Pincher Creek Municipal Airport Sept. 7 (C. Davis)
Approaching Beauvais Lake, Sept. 11. (C. Davis)
Looking west near Beauvais Lake, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Approaching Beaver Mines Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Rose Lang made sure the important things were in her emergency kit (T. Lucas)
Approaching Beaver Mines Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Pincher Creek Municipal Airport, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Coalfields School, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Beauvais Lake, Sept. 11 (C. Davis)
Entering Pincher Creek, Sept. 11 (T. Lucas)
Pincher Creek Municipal Airport, Sept. 12 (C. Davis)
Pincher Creek, Sept. 11 (T. Lucas)
Pincher Creek, Sept. 11 (T. Lucas)
Pincher Creek Municipal Airport Sept. 12 (C. Davis)
