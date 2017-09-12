Recent

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA assisting evacuees


Representatives from the Pincher Creek Humane Society/SPCA will supply kennels/blankets etc. for pets to the evacuation centre. We are establishing a list of temporary foster homes and also a temporary facility to house animals. Please contact 403-632-9760 for assistance. Anyone having additional kennels that they can donate or lend to the PCHS - it would be appreciated.

