Friday, September 22, 2017

Possible taxpayer relief for those affected by Kenow Fire




If you have been affected by the Kenow fire you may be eligible for taxpayer relief (click here for more information).

Excerpt from above link: 


Cancel or waive penalties or interest

The Minister may grant relief from penalty or interest when the following types of situations prevent a taxpayer from meeting their tax obligations:
  • extraordinary circumstances;
  • actions of the CRA;
  • inability to pay or financial hardship;
  • other circumstances

For more information about the circumstances that may warrant relief from penalties or interest, see Cancel or waive penalties or interest. To submit your request for relief, we recommend you use Form RC4288, Request for Taxpayer Relief - Cancel or Waive Penalties or Interest.


