Possible taxpayer relief for those affected by Kenow Fire

If you have been affected by the #ABfire, you may be eligible for taxpayer relief: https://t.co/zjg48QZWHo pic.twitter.com/EZyRsUUYes— CanadaRevenueAgency (@CanRevAgency) September 22, 2017
Excerpt from above link:
The Minister may grant relief from penalty or interest when the following types of situations prevent a taxpayer from meeting their tax obligations:
- extraordinary circumstances;
- actions of the CRA;
- inability to pay or financial hardship;
- other circumstances
For more information about the circumstances that may warrant relief from penalties or interest, see Cancel or waive penalties or interest. To submit your request for relief, we recommend you use Form RC4288, Request for Taxpayer Relief - Cancel or Waive Penalties or Interest.
