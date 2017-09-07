Protecting riparian zones

|OWC Outreach Assistants help install wildlife-friendly fence to keep cattle out of the creek but still allow wildlife to get over and under.
|(MULTISAR image)
^ Here is what a wildlife-friendly fence looks like: smooth top & bottom wires, with a raised bottom and lower top wire.
In contrast to a conventional barbed-wire fence, the top strand of a wildlife-friendly fence has been replaced with a smooth wire. The top of a wildlife-friendly fence is also lower (40 inches), which allows ungulates to step or jump over the fence with ease. PVC piping is often attached to the top wire, making it more visible for birds who are crossing, as many birds cannot see the wires if they are not marked. The bottom strand is also switched out with smooth wire and raised 18” above the ground, allowing smaller and younger ungulates to crawl under without getting caught. Posts are spaced no further than 5 metres apart, making the fence more visible to wildlife.
At the end of August, we teamed up with SALTS (Southern Alberta Land Trust Society) to put up wildlife-friendly riparian fencing on one of their conservation easements in the headwaters. We helped ranchers install around 2 miles of riparian fencing to keep their livestock from reaching the river and destroying the banks. It also allows the safe crossing of elk and other ungulates (adults step or jump over, while young calves can crawl under the fence).
Through the Watershed Legacy Program, the OWC has supported the installation of 35 km of riparian fencing, keeping 6795 cows and 300 sheep out of water bodies and riparian areas without restricting access for ungulates. If you would like more information on our Watershed Legacy Program, please click here.
Rehosted from oldmanwatershed.ca
