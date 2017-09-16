Ranchland Mall Harvest Festival Sept. 23

Scavenger Hunt
Pick up your clue sheet at the FREE popcorn table sponsored by the Pincher Creek Co-Op
Drive 4UR School Sponsored by Castle Ford
Pie Sale - Order of the Eastern Star
Appliance Smash sponsored by The Brick
T-Shirt Design Contest
Entries must be in by September 17 to Crow Signs. Vote on your favourite design.
$50 prize plus a shirt.
Parentlink Open All Day
Hot Dog Eating Contest (12:30pm)- Sign up at the Co-Op Grocery Store
Wine and Beer Tasting at the Ranchland Liquor Den
Adoption Fair & Carnival Games by Better Chance Animal Rescue
Face Painting by Children’s World DayCare
Fall Clearout Sale at High Country Western Wear
AED Demonstrations and Equipment Display by Pincher Creek Emergency Services
Mountain Fiddlers (2pm) with a Cake Walk (1pm) & Playtime
Candy Guesses sponsored by Mrs. P’s Coffee Corner
Bouncy Castle sponsored by ATB Financial
Pincher Creek’s Got Talent
Looking for musicians, comedians, magicians or any other family friendly talents. Pick up your entry form at C&D Floral.
Forms must be in by September 18.
Contest begins at 3pm
$1000 in prizes
Sponsored by Cory Kawade Accounting, The Brick and the
Ranchland Mall Tenants Association
Hosted by Adam Schoening
Plus: Phoenicia’s Fun & Fantasy, Creative Threads by Christine, Scentsy, Avon, Sarah’s Hutterite Buns & Baking, Twisted Timber, Grizzly Fir Carving and more!
Pincher Creek Co-op's 95th Anniversary Celebration 6-9pm
“A Taste of Pincher Creek”
Food Fair featuring tasty treats from Mrs.P’s Coffee Corner, The Waffle Wagon, A1 Pizza, The Mild Bill Wild Spice Company, 2 Sisters Magik Pantry, Kootenai Brown Museum, Oldman River Brewery, & more.
Live music by Phil Lethbridge, Jim Peace & Prairie Justus, Adam Schoening & Windswept
Co-Op Members enter for an amazing doorprize – must be present to win!
