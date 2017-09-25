Pages
Monday, September 25, 2017
Seasonal tax preparer position at H&R Block
(ad)
Seasonal tax preparer position.
Full time for the tax season
Duties include some reception and working with the public.
Please respond by email @
steven.barfuss@hrblock.ca
Or drop resume by our office at 733 Main Street Pincher Creek
