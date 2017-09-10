September 10 updates regarding southwestern Alberta fire situation

|wildfire.alberta.ca Fire Weather Index September 10, 2017
Alberta Emergency Alert - The mandatory evacuation of Waterton Lakes National Park and Waterton remains in effect. Forest Control Zones 1, 2 & 3 remain closed to public entry for the area south of Highway 532 to the U.S. border and west to the BC border. No public access is allowed within the Forest Protection Areas
.
Alberta Health Services - Alberta Health Services is still asking people to refrain from visiting at Cardston and Pincher Creek Health Centres until further notice. Air quality has improved slightly, but smoke is still entering the buildings when doors are opened. We sincerely thank everyone for their patience, understanding and co-operation during this time. We understand these restrictions may pose an inconvenience.
September 10, 2017
WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED
FIRE MOVEMENT AND BEHAVIOUR
SMOKE
- Waterton Lakes National Park is closed
- Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is Closed: http://srd.web.alberta.ca/calgary-area-update
- The fire is approximately 9,400 hectares in size. From Saturday morning to Sunday morning it moved southeast 5 km along the Akamina Valley. Weather conditions causing intense fire behaviour is expected Sunday through Tuesday.
- Approximately three small spot fires have ignited in the Tamarack Basin, south of Festubert Mountain in Waterton today. Helicopters are bucketing water on these spot fires. Crews bucketed South Kootenay Pass earlier this morning.
- Wildfire could reach Akamina Pass today. Crews will conduct an aerial ignition in the Akamina Valley to steer the fire and reduce the potential for ember spotting in Waterton, if conditions allow.
- Intense fire behaviour and smoke is hampering visibility and fire suppression.
- Alberta Wildfire continues to bucket with water, foam and retardant on the fire’s north flank.
- Parks Canada and Alberta Agriculture and Forestry have established unified command to integrate common objectives, and to coordinate resources and efforts.
- Resources are fully in place to protect infrastructure and facilities in the Waterton townsite.
- Intense fire behaviour is generating significant smoke. Wind direction and temperature inversions may result in low-lying smoke in areas north of Waterton, especially at night.
- Exercise caution while driving in the area, especially at night. Check AB 511 for driving conditions. Speed limits or closures may be put in place.
- Wildfire smoke affects people differently. People with pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities to air pollution are at risk of worsened symptoms from smoke exposure. For smoke and air quality alerts visit: www.airhealth.ca
Alberta Parks September 10 update - Due to extreme wildfire hazard and public safety concerns, a Forest Closure is now in effect for the Calgary Forest Area (CFA) section of the Forest Protection Area (FPA) south of Highway 532 (MAP). No public access is allowed within the Protection Area, however Highway 22 and 3 remain open for through traffic.
The communities of Hazell, Sentinel, Tecumseh, Coleman, Bushtown, Blairmore, Frank, Hillcrest Mines, Bellevue and Bermis are exempt from the closure.
Limited access may be granted by permit at the following locations:
- Calgary Fire Centre - 8660 Bearspaw Dam Rd. NW, Calgary, AB
- Chain Lakes Provincial Park Administrative Building - Twp. Rd. 144A, Highway 22, Longview, AB
- Blairmore Ranger Station - 11901 19 Ave., Blairmore, AB
- Pincher Creek Provincial Building - 782 Main St., Pincher Creek, AB
