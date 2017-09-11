September 11 Waterton Lakes wildfire evening update

A Mandatory Evacuation Notice is being issued to the residents South of Township Road 3-0 within Township 02, Range 29.
Residents of this area should leave. Head North on Highway 6. A reception center is activated at the Vertical Church, 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd.
Residents evacuating should go the reception center or call 403-904-8016 to register.
Evacuate the area. Follow the directions of authorities and listen to local media for further information.
Kenow Fire Information Update – Unified Command: September 11, 2017; 19:15 -
FIRE MOVEMENT AND BEHAVIOUR
- Fire is now firmly established in the Cameron Valley along the Akamina Parkway.
- There is also fire in the Tamarack Basin which is expected to grow and move into the Blakiston Valley and towards the Red Rock Parkway.
- We continue to monitor the fire progress.
- Structural protection units will be activated if necessary.
- Extensive infrastructure and facility protection is installed within the townsite including high volume pump and sprinkler systems around the perimeter of town.
- Highways 5 and 6 are now closed at the boundaries of Waterton Lakes National Park.
- We are expecting similar weather and intense fire behaviour tomorrow.
SMOKE
- Intense fire behaviour is generating significant smoke. Wind direction and temperature inversions may result in low-lying smoke in areas north of Waterton, especially at night.
- Exercise caution while driving in the area, especially at night. Check AB 511 for driving conditions. Speed limits or closures may be put in place.
- Wildfire smoke affects people differently. People with pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities to air pollution are at risk of worsened symptoms from smoke exposure. For smoke and air quality alerts visit: www.airhealth.ca
Hwy6 is closed btwn Chief Mountain Customs and north boundary of @WatertonLakesNP due to wildfire threat. (7:21pm) #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) September 12, 2017
Waterton Lakes National Park is closed. Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is closed.
