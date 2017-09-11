Recent

Weather

Monday, September 11, 2017

September 11 Waterton Lakes wildfire evening update




A Mandatory Evacuation Notice is being issued to the residents South of Township Road 3-0 within Township 02, Range 29.

Residents of this area should leave. Head North on Highway 6. A reception center is activated at the Vertical Church, 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd.

Residents evacuating should go the reception center or call 403-904-8016 to register.

Evacuate the area. Follow the directions of authorities and listen to local media for further information.






 Kenow Fire Information Update – Unified Command: September 11, 2017; 19:15 -

FIRE MOVEMENT AND BEHAVIOUR

  • Fire is now firmly established in the Cameron Valley along the Akamina Parkway. 
  • There is also fire in the Tamarack Basin which is expected to grow and move into the Blakiston Valley and towards the Red Rock Parkway. 
  • We continue to monitor the fire progress. 
  • Structural protection units will be activated if necessary. 
  • Extensive infrastructure and facility protection is installed within the townsite including high volume pump and sprinkler systems around the perimeter of town. 
  • Highways 5 and 6 are now closed at the boundaries of Waterton Lakes National Park. 
  • We are expecting similar weather and intense fire behaviour tomorrow. 

SMOKE 

  • Intense fire behaviour is generating significant smoke. Wind direction and temperature inversions may result in low-lying smoke in areas north of Waterton, especially at night.
  • Exercise caution while driving in the area, especially at night. Check AB 511 for driving conditions. Speed limits or closures may be put in place.
  • Wildfire smoke affects people differently. People with pre-existing health conditions or sensitivities to air pollution are at risk of worsened symptoms from smoke exposure. For smoke and air quality alerts visit: www.airhealth.ca

Waterton Lakes National Park is closed.  Calgary Forest Protection Area south of Highway 532 is closed.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll