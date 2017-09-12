September 12 updates: Southwestern Alberta wildfire evacuations

Last updated at 8:09 am:
MD of Pincher Creek residents South Highway 505 to Waterton Park and Castle Mountain Resort have been ordered to evacuate. A State of Local Emergency has been issued for the entire MD. A reception center has been activated at the Vertical Church, located at 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. Residents should register at the reception center or call 403-904-8016. Approximately 150 residences were evacuated. 115 residents have registered at the reception center, and 40 residents registered by phone.
At 4:20 am the MD of Pincher Creek said RCMP has closed Highway 6 south from Highway 505 and were securing the area. At that time the fire was burning within Township 2, Range 29 and was heading NE along the MD boundary. The response includes 11 personnel, 2 engines, 1 tender and a command unit, according to the MD's 4:20 am report. Pincher Creek Emergency Services is continuing to assess the situation and has unified command with Alberta Agricultural and Forestry.
The Pincher Creek Humane Society (PCHS)/SPCA is supplying the evacuation centre with kennels,blankets etc. and is establishing a list of temporary foster homes and also a temporary facility to house animals. Please contact 403-632-9760 for assistance. They are asking for additional kennels that can be donated or loaned to PCHS for the duration of the situation. The MD of Pincher Creek is making arrangements with Country Vets and the Humane Society to take small pets.
Cardston County declared a State of Local Emergency and ordered the evacuation of all residents of all areas between Waterton Park and Range Road 281 (Highway 800) from the U.S border north to Township Road 40. The order was issued at 11:44 pm, September 11. An Evaluation Centre is located at the Town of Cardston Civic Center (67 - 3rd Ave West).
Blood Reserve Zone 1 was ordered evacuated at 4:57 am today, September 12. The evacuation area includes the Fish Creek, St. Paul apartments north to Russell, and Many Fingers homes. Residents in Zone 3 (north of Russell, Many Fingers residences extending to Lavern and little Chicago area) should prepare to evacuate on short notice. Evacuees are directed to go to the Standoff multipurpose building and register. Contact the Blood Tribe Police if you have transportation concerns.
- Get the Alberta Emergency Alert app: www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca
UPDATED EVACUATION MAP for Division 1 of the MD of Pincher Creek
