September 13 updates: Southwestern Alberta wildfire evacuations

A State of Local Emergency remains in place for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
Mandatory evacuations remain in place at:
- South of Highway 505 to Waterton Park
- Castle Mountain Resort
283 residents have registered with the reception center.
Structural loss includes 5 residences, 5 outbuildings, 2 large sheds, 1 bridge on private property, fence lines, hay, and some power lines.
A reentry plan is being formulated, and this information will be forthcoming as it is finalized.
Weather patterns over the next two days are favourable, with a forecast of rain and little wind. Local residents, in the Twin Butte area, are now permitted past the road blocks set up by RCMP.
Residents will be required to register at the road block and provide their driver’s license to
RCMP personnel. Residents will be permitted access to their properties for approximately two hours to check on their homes and livestock.
Castle Mountain Resort remains under mandatory evacuation and there is no access permitted in this area at this time.
