Thursday, September 14, 2017
September 14 southwestern Alberta wildfire updates
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 vial Alberta Emergency Alert, Thursday September 14, 8:23 am - A re-entry plan for residents in the Twin Butte area is being developed. Details will be posted on the MD website when available. A Mandatory Evacuation Notice is still in place for South Highway 505 to Waterton Park and Castle Mountain Resort. A State of Local Emergency remains in effect.
