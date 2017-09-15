September 15 wildfire updates

Mandatory Evacuations:
- Remain in place for Castle Mountain Resort. Access to this area is not permitted. 30 residents of this area are currently affected by this evacuation.
- Remain in place for residents south of Oil Basin Road (Township 3-2) to Waterton Park. This area is still being assessed by Emergency Services.
Kenow Fire Update - The fire currently burning in the Castle Area, has not increased in size, however, this fire is still classified as out of control.
Highway 6 remains closed from the Oil Basin Road (Township 3-2) to the Highway 5 junction.
Residents, within the evacuation area, are still permitted access to their properties for a 2 hour period, during the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. There are 28 residences are within this evacuation area.
Re-Entry:
- Residents returning to their homes are asked to turn their main electrical breaker off in preparation for the return of services.
- Re-Entry information packages are available for residents returning to their homes. These packages are available at the Administration Building, the reception center (located at 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd) and on the MD's website.
- Residents are reminded that this area is considered on evacuation alert, and should be prepared to leave, on short notice, should the fire behaviour change.
- Wildlife in the area has been impacted by this fire; residents should remain vigilant to their presence.
- Residents are reminded to retain all information regarding the evacuation, including receipts, inventory lists of possessions and other important information. This will be beneficial when processing insurance claims.
