September 22 wildfire updates

Updates will be provided should additional information be received.
Kenow Fire Update:
- The fire status is now considered “being held”.
- The fire remains at 38,151 ha. Within the Castle Area:
- Remains at 221 ha.
- Remains 23 km from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 km from Beaver Mines.
Within the South Portion of the MD:
- Fire crews remain active within the area suppressing the deep ground fires and monitoring for hot spots.
- Smoke will continue to be evident in the area until these fires have been fully extinguished.
- Residents are reminded to remain vigilant to emergency vehicles, smoke and wildlife in the area.
- Although smoke from the ground fires may be present until the fires are completely extinguished, should the smoke be deemed emergent, please call 911.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.