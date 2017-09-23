September 23 Kenow fire update

Kenow Fire Update – Unified Command - September 23:
The Kenow Fire is now classified as being held. The fire remains active and covers an area of approximately 38,100 hectares. We continue to work closely with provincial and local partners to contain this wildfire and protect key infrastructure and resources. Fire activity, including smoke and flame may continue to be visible to the public in some areas.
WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK
Waterton Lakes National Park is now open to the public and the fire ban has been lifted.
In the village of Waterton, visitors may access Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay Day Use Area. Four washrooms at the Playground, Cameron Falls, Heritage and the Fire Hall are open. Some picnic areas and shelters and the playground are also available in the village. At this time, camping is not permitted in the Townsite Campground, nor the Pass Creek winter campsite. Some businesses may be open; however, visitors coming to the park should be prepared with basic supplies. Visitors can get information from the information desk at the Parks Canada Operation Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week.
CASTLE BRANCH FIRE SUPRESSION
The area of fire within the Castle drainage is now classified as under control and is 221 hectares in size. It remains approximately 23 kilometres from Castle Mountain Resort and 30 kilometres from Beaver Mines. This area will continue to be monitored.
WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR
Temperatures are expected to return to mid-teens this weekend and last through mid-week.
WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED
At this time, only the Entrance road, Chief Mountain Road, and the town of Waterton are open. All other roads and areas in the park remain closed for safety reasons. Due to the high intensity of the fire, there are a large number of danger trees, rock falls, and other hazards that remain throughout the park.
