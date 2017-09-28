September 28 Kenow fire update

- What's open, what's closed
Waterton Lakes National Park - The Kenow Fire is approximately 38,100 hectares and classified as ‘being held.’ It is not expected to grow beyond its current perimeter given the forecasted weather conditions and resources dedicated to monitoring the situation and extinguishing hot spots as needed. Smoke may still be visible for several weeks until the winter.
WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK - WHAT’S OPEN AND CLOSED
Additional areas within Waterton Lakes National Park re-opened to the public on Thursday, September 28, 2017. They include:
In the village of Waterton, some businesses are open and visitors may access Cameron Falls and Cameron Bay day-use area. Four washrooms at the playground, Cameron Falls, Waterton Heritage Centre and the Fire Hall are open. Picnic areas and shelters are also available in the village.
At this time, camping is not permitted anywhere in Waterton Lakes National Park and all areas west of Upper Waterton Lake remain closed for the safety of the public.
Please stop by the information desk at the Parks Canada Operation Building from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 7 days a week.
All other roads and areas in the park remain closed for safety reasons. Due to the high intensity of the fire, there are a large number of danger trees, rock falls, deep and hot ash pits and other hazards that pose a safety risk to the public remain throughout the park. Please respect the closures.
WEATHER AND FIRE BEHAVIOUR
Temperatures were warm, dry and windy all week; however, the current forecast shows potential for precipitation later this weekend. Fire management personnel will be monitoring the weather to determine further actions to suppress the fire.
- Bison Overlook
- Maskinonge Overlook only
- Wishbone Trail
- Kootenai Brown Trail, which runs from the townsite to the park gate
- Kootenai Brown Grave Trail
- Knight’s Lake day-use area
- Hay Barn road and day-use area
- Driftwood Beach
- Linnet Bay day-use area only
- Prince of Wales hill
- Emerald Bay day-use area
- Vimy Trail
- Crypt Lake Trail
- Recreational activities on the surface of Upper, Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes, and Waterton River between Middle and Lower Waterton Lakes only (scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, wind sailing etc. but no motorized craft)
