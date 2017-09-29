Recent

September 29 Kenow fire update


Municipal District of Pincher Creek Wildfire Update September 29, 2017:

Kenow Fire Update

Within the Castle Area:
- Classified as Being Held.
- Crews are still monitoring the area. 

Within the South Portion of the MD:
- Classified as Under Control.
- Fire crews remain active within the area working towards the objective of 100% extinguishment.
- Smoke will continue to be evident in the area until these fires have been fully extinguished.
- Residents are reminded to remain vigilant to emergency vehicles, smoke and wildlife in the area.
- Although smoke from the ground fires may be present until the fires are completely extinguished, should the smoke be deemed emergent, please call 911.

Updates will be provided should additional information be received. 

