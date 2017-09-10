Statement by Minister Goodale on the first Firefighters’ National Memorial Day

Public Safety Canada
, September 10, 2017 - Today, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, made the following statement about the first Firefighters’ National Memorial Day. “I am honored to commemorate the brave and selfless firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice as we mark the first official Firefighters’ National Memorial Day. While most people do their best to get out of harm's way when there’s a fire, firefighters run directly into it. They do that with the full knowledge of what could happen. And when tragedy strikes, the grief felt by a firefighter's family and colleagues is shared by the whole country. On Firefighters National Memorial Day, we all come together to remember and mourn, to support one another and to celebrate those wonderful lives. The symbolic half-masting of national flags on all federal buildings will inspire Canadians to pause in remembrance of the firefighters in their communities and across the country who have fallen while serving their fellow citizens.
Firefighters play an essential role in keeping us all safe. They are skilled and dedicated professionals who take on enormous risk and responsibility while ensuring public safety.
I would like to recognize the hard work of the Canadian Fallen Firefighters’ Foundation in making this day possible and for their efforts to preserve the memories of those who have served, and fallen, in the line of duty.”
