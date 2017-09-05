Students returning to school today

School Zones:
- In effect on school days only
- Times the speed limit is 30km/hr - 8:00am - 9:30am ; 11:am - 1:30pm ; 3:00pm - 4:30pm
- A municipality may change the times noted above, but if they do so, the times must accompany the sign.
- Vehicles are not permitted to pass other vehicles travelling in the same direction when the school zone is in effect.
Playground Zones:
- In effect every day from 8:30 am until 1 hour after sunset
- Times may vary depending on the municipality, but alternate times must accompany the sign
- Vehicles are not permitted to pass other vehicles travelling in the same direction when the school zone is in effect
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.