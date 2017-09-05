Recent

Students returning to school today

Today, Tuesday September 5 is the first day back to school for students of Canyon School, Matthew Halton High School, Livingstone School. Students of St. Michael's School return on Thursday September 7. School zones are in effect September 5.

 School Zones:
  • In effect on school days only
  • Times the speed limit is 30km/hr - 8:00am - 9:30am ; 11:am - 1:30pm ; 3:00pm - 4:30pm
  • A municipality may change the times noted above, but if they do so, the times must accompany the sign.
  • Vehicles are not permitted to pass other vehicles travelling in the same direction when the school zone is in effect.

Playground Zones:
  • In effect every day from 8:30 am until 1 hour after sunset
  • Times may vary depending on the municipality, but alternate times must accompany the sign
  • Vehicles are not permitted to pass other vehicles travelling in the same direction when the school zone is in effect
On a two lane undivided highway, both lanes must stop for a school bus. (Transportation Alberta)

On a four lane undivided highway, all four lanes must stop for a school bus. (Transportation Alberta)

