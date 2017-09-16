(ad)
The Opportunity: The Co-operators is looking for an Associate Insurance Advisor I in our Pincher Creek, AB office. Our Associate Insurance Advisors are insurance professionals trained in client service, and provide the highest level of service available anywhere in the industry.
A Better Opportunity
Discover a place to grow your career: a place that's caring, engaging, and rewarding. We're proud of our diverse culture of trust and respect. It's a culture guided by solid leadership and collaboration from every member of your organization. With so many opportunities to choose from, you'll see why The Co-operators is the better place for you
The Associate Insurance Advisor I is a key player in the support and development of the agency operation primarily through the sales and service of The Co-operators personal lines products (auto and home insurance) and may provide some basic support for additional product lines.
Our caring and professional teams of Associate Insurance Advisors are the vital link that fulfills our promise to anticipate and meet our client’s needs. As an Associate Insurance Advisor, you’ll determine clients’ insurance needs, make coverage recommendations and complete risk assessments. You will support the agency on operational results focusing on business development and profitable growth. You’ll be part of a team that truly empowers you to provide great client service, and recognizes the importance of professional and career development.
Your Qualifications:
- General Insurance License is required or must obtain within three (3) months
- Meet all provincial-licensing requirements in accordance with continuing education in order to obtain and maintain all licenses
- One (1) year sales and service experience or related business experience is preferred
- Knowledge or experience with selling techniques is preferred
- Knowledge of auto and property insurance products is an asset
- Skilled in communication (verbal and written), organization, time management, client service, decision making
- Candidate must be comfortable in a technology dependent environment including proficiency with Microsoft Office
- Valid drivers license may be required
- The successful candidate shall be subject to a Criminal Record and Consumer History background check as a condition of employment.
- An opportunity to work with one of the Best Employers in Canada
- Opportunity for career development including education opportunities, continuous training and career planning
- Commitment to staff wellness including a comprehensive employee assistance program
- A generous compensation package including a competitive salary and benefits program
- Opportunity to work for a company that is dedicated to giving back to your community and has an emphasis on environmental and sustainable business practices.
Applicants must be legally allowed to work in Canada upon hire. Proof of eligibility for permanent roles may come in the form of a Canadian birth certificate, Canadian passport, Canadian citizenship certificate, permanent residence card or confirmation of permanent residence (or, in the case of temporary workers, of an open work permit).
If you are interested in a career with The Co-operators, please send your cover letter and resume to tracy_gregan@cooperators.ca by September 30, 2017.
About The Co-operators
The Co-operators group of companies are committed to providing a work environment that is inclusive and free of employment barriers and discrimination. Accommodations will be made for qualified applicants with a disability throughout the recruitment process. If you receive a request for an interview which will require an accommodation to support your participation, please consult with the hiring manager as soon as practical so that suitable accommodations can be arranged.
The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian-owned co-operative. Through our group of companies, we offer home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. Our co-operative values make us a different kind of insurance company – one built on honesty, hard work and concern for the communities in which we live and work. We’ve received many accolades, including being ranked among the 50 Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt, and the Top 50 Socially Responsible Corporations in Canada by Sustainalytics and Maclean’s magazine. As a member of our team, you’ll be part of a big organization with a small company feel, working alongside a highly engaged group of people who are passionate about what they do. And you’ll see why we believe The Co-operators truly is a better place to work.
