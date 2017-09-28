Town of Pincher Creek 2017 Candidates Forum - The candidates

Videos from the September 27 Town of Pincher Creek 2017 Election Candidates Forum, moderated by FCSS Director David Green. The candidate videos are presented in the order of appearance.
Don Anderberg for Mayor (incumbent):
Dianne Gray for Mayor:
Brian McGillivray for Councillor:
Scott Korbett for Councillor:
Doug Thornton for Councillor (incumbent):
Lorne Jackson for Councillor (incumbent):
Wayne Elliott for Councillor (incumbent):
Mark Barber for Councillor (incumbent):
Tim Blake for Councillor:
Sussanne O'Rourke for Councillor:
Note: We will publish videos from the question and answer section of the forum once they have been processed.
