Thursday, September 28, 2017

Town of Pincher Creek 2017 Candidates Forum - Q&A


Videos from the Questions and Answers segment of the September 27 Town of Pincher Creek 2017 Election Candidates Forum, moderated by FCSS Director David Green.

 Deer and dogs:




Longevity:



Outsourcing, Small business, Disaster planning



Vision:



Funding challenges:



Council commitment:



Relationship with Piikani Nation:



Opportunities:



MD relationship, tourism:



Note: A question or two are missing due to overheated/full cameras.

