Recent

Weather

Friday, September 8, 2017

Transportation funding announced for Pincher Creek, Black Diamond, and Turner Valley


Government of Alberta - Brian Malkinson, MLA for Calgary-Currie, on behalf of Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, and Black Diamond Mayor Glen Fagan announced more than $1.3 million for new transit projects in three Alberta communities.  

The funding will allow Pincher Creek to purchase a fully accessible compressed natural gas bus and build five bus shelters for improved user safety and comfort.

In Turner Valley, a Park and Ride facility will be built, including public washrooms. Black Diamond will develop its inter-municipal transit system by purchasing three transit vehicles adapted for wheelchair users.  The federal government is providing $138,000 for these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) and the province is investing more than $903,000. The municipalities will be responsible for the remaining costs.

The projects announced today are in addition to 107 others approved for funding since Canada and Alberta signed the Canada-Alberta PTIF and Clean Water and Wastewater Fund Bilateral Agreement in September 2016. The Government of Alberta has also announced support for another 34 projects that are receiving only GreenTRIP funding.

Related stories:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll