Transportation funding announced for Pincher Creek, Black Diamond, and Turner Valley

The funding will allow Pincher Creek to purchase a fully accessible compressed natural gas bus and build five bus shelters for improved user safety and comfort.
In Turner Valley, a Park and Ride facility will be built, including public washrooms. Black Diamond will develop its inter-municipal transit system by purchasing three transit vehicles adapted for wheelchair users. The federal government is providing $138,000 for these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) and the province is investing more than $903,000. The municipalities will be responsible for the remaining costs.
The projects announced today are in addition to 107 others approved for funding since Canada and Alberta signed the Canada-Alberta PTIF and Clean Water and Wastewater Fund Bilateral Agreement in September 2016. The Government of Alberta has also announced support for another 34 projects that are receiving only GreenTRIP funding.
