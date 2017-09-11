Updates for residents of Cardston area

Cardston Emergency Alerts https://t.co/61MXXJ5SbE— Town of Cardston (@CardstonAB) September 11, 2017
Cardston County website (undated) - Cardston County has been notified by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) that given the unpredictable nature of wildfires, anyone with livestock grazing near the Waterton Lakes National Park boundaries could be proactive now and move their livestock, if they have the ability to do so.
Please note that this is not a directive, but rather an encouragement to be proactive in mitigating risks to their livestock.
Josh Bourelle, Director of Planning Services - Cardston County
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.