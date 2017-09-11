Recent

Monday, September 11, 2017

Updates for residents of Cardston area


Cardston County website (undated) - Cardston County has been notified by the Alberta Emergency Management Agency (AEMA) that given the unpredictable nature of wildfires, anyone with livestock grazing near the Waterton Lakes National Park boundaries could be proactive now and move their livestock, if they have the ability to do so.

Please note that this is not a directive, but rather an encouragement to be proactive in mitigating risks to their livestock.

Josh Bourelle, Director of Planning Services - Cardston County

