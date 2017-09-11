Young offender in Lethbridge charged with drug trafficking

ALERT -
ALERT investigators in Lethbridge arrested a young offender recently and charged him with a number of drug-related offences as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in the city. The 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested by ALERT teams on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, with the help of the Lethbridge Police Service. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of approximately $3,900 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, cannabis resin and marijuana. He was also in possession of weapons including a baton and brass knuckles, cash, two cellphones and other drug paraphernalia.
“Drug trafficking continues to be a problem for communities across Alberta, and Lethbridge is no exception,” says Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT Lethbridge. “Every seizure we make plays a part in making our streets safer.”
The 17-year-old male has been charged with:
- trafficking a controlled substance;
- possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x3);
- possession of a controlled substance (x3);
- possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- possession of a dangerous weapon (x2).
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
