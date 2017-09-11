Your ad here

Recent

Monday, September 11, 2017

We are changing the dimensions of our website, including the width of the sidebar, necessitating a change in the dimensions of sidebar ads on our site.  Our prices haven't changed at this time, and pricing below reflects the same amount of 'real estate' in a modified configuration.


Sidebar ads 
Sidebar ads link to your in-feed ad on the Pincher Creek Voice or to your own link.  Spinner ads are also available for an extra setup fee.
  • 300x75 = $55
  • 300x125 = $82
  • 300x150 = $110
  • 300x250 = $165
  • 300x300 = $175
  • 300x500 = $275 (or poster size)
  • Other sizes available.

Feed-only ads
  • Text-only announcements (up to 50 words) = $30
  • In Memoriam = $35
  • Commercial ads feed-only = inquire (two week minimum = $100)

