Recent

Weather

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

10 year service awards presented to Town of Pincher Creek employees April McGladdery and Dane Barclay

April McGladdery shakes hands with Mayor Don Anderberg
Toni Lucas - During the regular meeting of the Town of Pincher Creek council on October 10, Mayor and council presented Ten Years of Service Awards to Dane Barclay from the public works department and April McGladdery, who works in administration. Barclay was unable to attend. Mayor Don Anderberg spoke in glowing terms about the work done by both Barclay and McGladdery. He itemized the different ares the staff had each worked in, and spoke of how their efforts had been noted, and their service appreciated. "Thank you very much for ten years of service. Congratulations."

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll