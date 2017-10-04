Recent

$150K of crack cocaine seized in Lethbridge


ALERT - A three-month investigation by ALERT teams in Lethbridge has resulted in the arrest of two Edmonton men and the seizure of more than $150,000 worth of crack cocaine.  The investigation began in July 2017 thanks to a tip from the public. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team, with the assistance of the Lethbridge Police Service, arrested a 19-year-old man and searched a home in the 300-block of 13 Street South and a vehicle. In total, investigators were able to seize more than 1.5 kilograms of crack cocaine, with the drugs already packaged for street-level sale. ALERT also seized cellphones, a small amount of marijuana, and more than $8,000 cash proceeds of crime.

“This is a significant seizure not only in terms of the amount of drugs seized, but also for the safety of the community,” says ALERT Lethbridge Staff Sgt. Jason Walper. “We’re confident that this operation has put a dent in Lethbridge’s drug trade, and ALERT and its partners here will continue to work to make further inroads.”

Abel Gebeyehu, 19, of Edmonton has been charged with one count each of: possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; and possession of proceeds of crime.

Brandon Ferguson, 21, of Edmonton turned himself in to the Lethbridge Police Service on Tuesday, Oct. 3, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.

