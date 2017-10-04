$150K of crack cocaine seized in Lethbridge

“This is a significant seizure not only in terms of the amount of drugs seized, but also for the safety of the community,” says ALERT Lethbridge Staff Sgt. Jason Walper. “We’re confident that this operation has put a dent in Lethbridge’s drug trade, and ALERT and its partners here will continue to work to make further inroads.”
Abel Gebeyehu, 19, of Edmonton has been charged with one count each of: possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking; possession of marijuana; and possession of proceeds of crime.
Brandon Ferguson, 21, of Edmonton turned himself in to the Lethbridge Police Service on Tuesday, Oct. 3, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
