Monday, October 16, 2017
2017 candidates forum at Matthew Halton High School
Chris Davis - Grades 8 and 12 Matthew Halton students hosted a candidates forum for Town of Pincher Creek election candidates on Friday morning, October 13. Participating candidates included Don Anderberg (incumbent Mayor), Dianne Gray (mayoral candidate), and council candidates Tim Blake, Scott Korbett, Brian McGillivray, and Douglas Thornton (incumbent). Over the course of an hour the candidates addresses student questions about privatized and universal healthcare, college tuition affordability, free market capitalism, areas of improvement for Pincher Creek, global warming, and the legalization of marijuana.
