2017 Lundbreck candidates forum - The candidates

Videos: Opening and closing statements from MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 council candidates Ernie Olsen and Terry Yagos (incumbent) and Livingstone Range School Division Ward 2 incumbent candidates Clara Yagos and Christy Stevens at the October 11 candidates forum at Lundbreck Hall. LRSD Ward 2 candidate Gregory Alan Long was not present. We will post videos from the Q&A portion of the forum once they have been processed.
MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 incumbent candidate Terry Yagos:
MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 candidate Ernie Olsen:
LRSD Ward 2 candidates Christy Stevens and Clara Yagos:
