Recent

Weather

Thursday, October 12, 2017

2017 Lundbreck candidates forum - The candidates

Videos: Opening and closing statements from MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 council candidates Ernie Olsen and Terry Yagos (incumbent) and Livingstone Range School Division Ward 2 incumbent candidates Clara Yagos and Christy Stevens at the October 11 candidates forum at Lundbreck Hall. LRSD Ward 2 candidate Gregory Alan Long was not present.  We will post videos from the Q&A portion of the forum once they have been processed.

MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 incumbent candidate Terry Yagos:


MD of Pincher Creek Division 5 candidate Ernie Olsen:


LRSD Ward 2 candidates Christy Stevens and Clara Yagos:


No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll