2017 Moon Shadow Run a success

Toni Lucas - On Saturday, September 30 over 170 people set out to challenge themselves via the third annual Moon Shadow fun run in Pincher Creek. The course started this year from the soccer field next to the agricultural grounds. This is a departure from previous years where starting point was behind the pool. That area is currently under construction for the spray park which is scheduled to open in the next year. Future plans are to resume the regular course next year. All ages were welcome to challenge themselves on a 10 kilometre, 5 kilometre, or 2.5 kilometre run. Organizer Alecia Williams explained that everyone was encouraged to go their own pace. It was more about camaraderie and personal challenge than the stopwatch. This open handed approach allowed for first time to experienced runners to line up at the start with confidence.
Mayor Anderberg kicked off the event, praising the participation of the run and wishing the contestants well. Over 40 volunteers, 8 committee members, and the efforts of town staff made this a success. People gathered to warm up for the run with the help of SGB Fitbodies owner Sheryl Baker who got into the fun run spirit giving fun directions to get everyone warmed up, loose, and ready to run.
Everyone crossing the finish line could watch the clock and see their personal time. The event was timed so that runners would see the sunset in the western skies, and the full moon in the east. The moon was high when the last people crossed the finish lines. The first three in each category for each gender where honoured in a small ceremony after everyone was done.
The funds raised went to KidSport. Their mission statement is "We believe that no kid should be left on the sidelines and all should be given the opportunity to experience the positive benefits of organized sports. KidSport provides support to children in order to remove financial barriers that prevent them from playing organized sport."
