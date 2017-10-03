2017 Ranchland Harvest Festival

Toni Lucas - The annual Ranchland Harvest Festival was held at the Ranchland Mall on September 23. The mall was filled with games, music, food and fun for the many who attended. There was a range of contests, games, events, and vendors who were on site. One of the highlights of the day was the Parent Link Cake Walk. Some truly sumptuous and artistic cakes were donated for the event. Musicians Phil Lethbridge, Jim Peace and Prairie Justus, Adam Schoening and Windswept, and the Rocky Mountain Fiddlers entertained throughout the day. Another popular event returning from last year was the 'Pincher Creek Has Talent' competition, with MC Adam Schoening. This event was open to all ages and highlighted dance, music, comedy, and magic.
^ Pincher Creek's Got Talent winners Embree and Stephen Valcourt, Hap Huckson, McKinney Etinhoffer and Isabel Litchfield.
Pincher Creek's Got Talent video by Andrew Craig
Even before you entered the building there was sidewalk chalk art, RC races, Drive 4UR School, and an appliance smash held in the parking lot. Pairs got to try their communication skills running a scooter through a course while blindfolded, having their partner verbally guide them.
|Hot Dog eating contest
|Parent Link Cakewalk
