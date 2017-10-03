Recent

Weather

Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Aircraft hits two deer while landing at Conklin Airstrip


RCMP Alberta - The Wood Buffalo RCMP responded to an aircraft collision on October 3, 2017, at the Conklin Airstrip. The collision involved a Sun West Dash 8 aircraft and two deer. While landing on the Conklin runway, two deer jumped out in front of the aircraft, striking the propeller. The Sun West flight was carrying 43 passengers and 4 crew members. Damage was to the aircraft only.  None of the passengers or crew members were injured.

Transport Safety Board has been contacted. Sun West will be assessing the damage to the aircraft, before repairing or flying the aircraft.  The Conklin Airport is shut down for a 24 hour period.

