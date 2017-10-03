Transport Safety Board has been contacted. Sun West will be assessing the damage to the aircraft, before repairing or flying the aircraft. The Conklin Airport is shut down for a 24 hour period.
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Aircraft hits two deer while landing at Conklin Airstrip
Transport Safety Board has been contacted. Sun West will be assessing the damage to the aircraft, before repairing or flying the aircraft. The Conklin Airport is shut down for a 24 hour period.
