Airdrie RCMP address social media concerns

The RCMP received two complaints of attempt abduction on Friday night/Saturday morning. The original two complaints are being investigated by Airdrie GIS and investigators do not believe that these reports are related. The circumstances and descriptions provided in these complaints are not consistent in nature and lead investigators to the conclusion that there is not an individual actively attempting to abduct children.
Since the original complaints, several additional reports have been received by the Airdrie RCMP indicating that a suspicious male has been in a van near children. Several vans have been identified in each case, it has been determined that operators were abiding persons who simply live and work here in Airdrie.
Much of the information that is shared on social media among community groups, though well-intentioned, is misinformed or misleading. Anyone with information about these reports is asked to share that information with police rather that sharing it online.
“As a mother and as a part of this community, I can well appreciate the concern that people have with the reports that are out there right now,” says Inspector Kim Pasloske, commanding officer of Airdrie RCMP detachment. “Unfortunately, that concern can lead to sharing of incomplete or inaccurate information online which impedes the police investigation. I would ask that everyone refrain from sharing heresay online and report any facts they have to our investigators so we can determine what took place in each of these incidents.”
Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the RCMP detachment. If you wish to if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
