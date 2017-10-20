Alberta RCMP reiterate dangers of deteriorated explosives

Within the last year, police recovered 115 detonators and have dealt with 10 files involving detonators and dynamite. In addition, the Explosives Disposal Unitrecovered a total of four hand grenades within one week in Devon, Red Deer and Didsbury.
“It is so important for people to understand how dangerous these materials can be no matter how much time has passed since they were stored, says Cpl. Paul Zanon. “Two weeks ago, we recovered two hand grenades in Devon with the assistance of the Canadian Armed Forces and one of them was still active despite being encased in concrete some 60 years ago. We can`t stress it enough. If you find such materials on your property, do not touch or move them. Immediately report it to police.”
The RCMP is well equipped to dispose of degraded dynamite and all other types of explosives, and will do so at no cost. When advising police, individuals should not move or touch the explosive device. If possible, take photos and send to police along with the age of the device, its location and the amount present.
