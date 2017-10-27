Chimney Rock fire now held, evacuation order rescinded

Alberta Emergency Alert (12:38 pm) - The Chimney Rock Road fire is now being held, and the Mandatory Evacuation Order and Alert is being rescinded. Travelers and residents should be aware that heavy smoke may remain along Highway 22 in the area affected by the fire causing decreased visibility. Any persons having trouble breathing due to the smoke should seek immediate medical assistance.
Travelers and residents should continue to take all necessary precautions, and are to follow the directions of local authorities.
