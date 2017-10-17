Corb Lund and Little Miss Higgins to perform at Kenow relief fundraiser in Twin Butte

(ad)
|Corb Lund and Little Miss Higgins
On Wednesday, November 1st Corb Lund with special guest supporting act Little Miss Higgins will be taking the stage at the Twin Butte Community Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 pm with music to begin at 7pm. Tickets will be available on sale at the Twin Butte Country General Store on Wednesday, October 18th , at a cost of $50 in advance, $75 at the door. We will be accepting Cash or Check only (made payable to Twin Butte Community Society) All Funds raised will be directed to the Kenow Wildfire Relief Fund.
This promises to be a special evening of live entertainment with Solo performances by 8-time Canadian Country Music Awards Roots Artist of the Year winner singer-songwriter Corb Lund who grew up in a ranching and rodeo family in the Southern Alberta Foothills. His supporting act Little Miss Higgins of Brooks Alberta is a Juno and Maple Blues Award nominee as well as We are proud to present an intimate event with solo performances by both artists getting up close and personal with their audience.
“We are excited to host such a special night of music with our community with a chance to see two very talented artists supporting our small community in the wake of such a difficult event. We hope to celebrate our people and our way of life and at the same time raise funds for those affected by the wildfires,” says Kassandra Chancey.
